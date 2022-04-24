There was no indication late Sunday night if two shots-fired incidents in Burlington that took place Sunday morning one block apart were related.

The Burlington Police say the first incident happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. at Pine Street and Maple Street. Witnesses spotted a U-Haul truck leaving the scene. Officers later found that truck, which had been reported stolen in Winooski. However, there was no word on just where the truck was when police found it.

The second incident took place shortly before 8:30 a.m. at Pine Street and Maple Street, just one block north the first. A black sedan was reported seen driving away from this second location; investigators have since found that sedan in Winooski. It had likewise been reported stolen, but police didn’t say where it had been stolen from.

Authorities add that the investigations into both incidents are in very early stages. They’re asking anyone who might know more about either of them to call the Burlington Police at (802) 658-2704.