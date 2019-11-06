Two sought in connection to New Hampshire couple’s murder captured

Two people possibly tied to the murder of a New Hampshire couple whose bodies were found on a Texas beach last week have been apprehended

.According to ABC News, the Kelberg County Sheriff’s office announced Wednesday that Adam Curtis Williams and Amanda Nover were captured in Mexico. The pair were last seen inside what’s believed to be the truck owned by the murdered couple, James and Michelle Butler, of Rumney. Surveillance cameras captured images of them driving into Mexico at a border crossing in Texas.

Investigators are working to figure out how Williams and Nover, both of whom are from Utah, allegedly ended up with the Butler’s truck and RV.

“Were they a soft target?” said US Marshal Lenny DePaul. “That’s anyone’s guess and the million dollar question at this point – what the motive was. No one seems to know that.”

According to a timeline laid out by police, the Butlers parked their truck and camper on Oct. 15 and were seen on surveillance images on Oct. 21 crossing the southern border into Mexico. Two days later, family members reported the couple missing. They told the sheriff’s office that the Butlers were likely headed to a part-time job in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. They were supposed to get there on Nov. 20, 2019.

Their bodies were discovered in shallow graves on Padre Island, Texas, on Oct. 27 Investigators responded to an area in the sand dunes commonly known as “the bowl,” after a cellphone believed to belong to the missing couple pinged in the area.

A vigil Sunday in Rumney, New Hampshire, honored the Butlers as “caring people who were always willing to land a helping hand to people in their community.”

This is a developing story. We will update it when more information is available.