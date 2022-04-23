The two people in the accompanying picture are being sought by Vermont State Police in connection with shots being fired in Grand Isle.

Troopers say they rang out just after 6:00 p.m. Friday on Adams School Road. The gunfire was the culmination of what police describe as a drug-related dispute between two groups of people who knew each other.

A man inside a Volkswagen sedan with New York license plates reportedly fired an assault-style rifle several times at a gray or silver Range Rover with Pennsylvania plates. There are no reports of any injuries; the two people shown in the picture left the area on foot.

Investigators found the Volkswagen; it had been abandoned. The Range Rover was last seen heading south toward the Burlington area. If you know anything else, call the VSP St. Albans barracks at (802) 524-5993.