Sheffield, VT — Police are searching for two suspects in connection to the fatal ATV crash that occurred last Thursday.

Law enforcement discovered that two ATVs including the one that crashed had been stolen from Roadside Motorsports in Williston. The second ATV was found near the crash in the possession of Philip DeGreenia Jr. and Christopher DeGreenia of Sheffield.

Philip DeGreenia Jr. provided false information throughout the investigation and has been arrested on charges of Possession of Stolen Property and False Information to Police. He is set to appear in court on October 10 in Caledonia County.

Police continue to search for Christopher DeGreenia to question him about his connection to the ATV crash and the thefts.

In addition, police are searching for David “Cane” Lauderbach, 38, as they believe he is involved in the ATV crash and thefts.

Anyone with information about the two are asked to contact St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111 or to leave an anonymous tip here.