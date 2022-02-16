Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the next group of #VaxForKids pop-up vaccination sites, including two sites in the North Country. To date, 222 pop-up vaccination sites have been established.

“New York State ranks first among large states in fully vaccinated adolescents, thanks in part to our #VaxForKids program that brings the vaccine directly to communities, with over 222 sites established to date,” Governor Hochul said. “The vaccine is doctor-approved and our best tool to keep our families and communities safe from COVID-19. Parents and guardians, please talk to your child’s pediatrician or health care provider about getting your child vaccinated if you haven’t already.”

As of Tuesday, 39.6% of children ages 5-11 and 80.8% of adolescents ages 12-17 have received at least one dose of vaccination. 31.7% of children ages 5-11 and 70.7% of adolescents ages 12-17 have completed the initial vaccine series.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said, “In partnership with trusted organizations on the ground we are launching 29 new #VaxForKids pop-ups this week. These sites are conveniently located at schools, houses of worship, and community centers to make getting vaccinated accessible for New York families. I urge all parents and guardians to ensure their children five and older get vaccinated, complete their vaccine series, and get boosted when eligible – this is how we will protect our children against COVID-19 and its variants.”

The two North Country clinics are: