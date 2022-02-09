On Wednesday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced the next round of #VaxForKids pop-up vaccination sites, including two located in the North Country. To date, there have been 193 sites established and over 1.6 million children ages 5 – 17 have been vaccinated.

“Over 1.6 million children have received the COVID-19 vaccine – and they are better protected because of it,” Governor Hochul said. “But our work to ensure all eligible kids get vaccinated continues, with 193 #VaxForKids pop-up sites established to date. This week, 63 new pop-ups are coming online to bring the vaccine directly to communities across New York State. I urge every parent and guardian to make sure their child is vaccinated and up-to-date with all recommended vaccine doses.”

Children ages 5 and older are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and as of January 7, 2022, adolescents ages 12 and older are eligible for a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after at least five months since completing the initial vaccinations.

Children ages 5 – 11 with certain immunocompromising conditions are also now eligible for an additional dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after 28 days since completing the initial vaccinations.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said, “In partnership with trusted organizations on-the-ground, our #VaxForKids program is rolling out 63 new sites this week. Parents and guardians, please visit one of our new sites to get your child vaccinated or boosted. These sites are conveniently located at schools, community centers, and destinations like farmer’s markets to make getting vaccinated safe, convenient, and accessible. Getting vaccinated means you and your family can breathe a sigh of relief knowing you have the best protection against COVID-19 possible.”

The North Country pop-up sites are:

Monday, February 14; 9:00 am – 3:00 pm Essex County Department of Health, 132 Water Street, Elizabethtown, NY 12932 Vaccine Types: Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Janssen/J&J For ages 5+ To Register: https://www.co.essex.ny.us/Health/make-an-appointment/

