South Royalton, VT– Two Vermont Law and Graduate School professors are being recognized nationally, named as two of the 40 best LGBTQ+ lawyers in the country.

Meg York, professor and Family Law Project lead attorney and Jill Martin Diaz, professor and Vermont Immigrant Assistance lead attorney, were recognized by the National LGBTQ+ Bar Association.

“I feel humbled and grateful. Winning this award and being recognized this way, it feels like a love letter from the students and colleagues who I work with here who nominated me,” says Martin Diaz.

“It feels great, it feels wonderful to be recognized in this capacity, and I have no doubt that I wouldn’t have been recognized without the strong support of Vermont Law and Graduate School,” York says.

Martin Diaz says they spent time abroad, which lead to them becoming interested in immigration law. Now with the school’s Immigration Clinic, Martin Diaz enjoys helping others, and is proud of the team they’re building.

“When I came to this work, I wasn’t sure that I was cut out for the power and privilege that comes with being part of a law school faculty and being in academics,” says Martin Diaz.

“Since joining the faculty, I came to understand myself as trans, and then I found my place here in the faculty, like ‘I could be vocal about this, and I could be visible for our students and our clients,'” they added.

York started a program advocating for LGBTQ+ individuals in Vermont, and achieved getting the nonbinary gender marker on an initial birth certificate in the state. She says she’s honored to be an attorney for LGBTQ+ individuals.

“My journey as an LGBTQ identified individual was not a direct journey, and it took me some time to understand my own identity and come to terms with my identity, and I realized that there are families out there, there are individuals out there, there are children out there, who need someone in their corner,” York says.

Martin Diaz notes they feel privileged to be able to identify as transgender in a safe environment.

They add, “I am a trans faculty member that gets to come to my law office every day, and I get to supervise trans students who are providing trans-competent legal representation to non-citizens in need of relief from deportation. It’s a dream job, and I’m grateful.”

York especially thanks her wife, Jocelyn, and three children, Ida, Georgia, and Auden, for their support in her career.