Two Vermont men arrested in Barre, one for aggravated assault of an officer

On Tuesday, Officer McGowan of the Barre City Police responded to a report of a male following a female around a neighborhood near Brook St. in Barre City. When Officer McGowan arrived on scene he recognized the male as Johnathan Mickels.

Officer McGowan noted a second male nearby who was later identified as Dana Bowen. Officer McGowan connected Bowen to the incident with Mickels.

Mickels appeared to be drunk and later admitted to consuming “one beer”. Mickels had current conditions of release on an earlier charge and one of those conditions was to not consume alcohol.

Bowen was not cooperating with Officer McGowan and was advised to leave the area. Bowen then proceeded to punch Officer McGowan in the head multiple times. Officer McGowan tried to contain Bowen and then called for assistance.

Officer Wallant arrived on the scene and assisted Officer McGowan in taking Bowen into custody. Bowen was arrested for Aggravated Assault and Impeding an Officer.

Mickles was later cited for violating his terms of release as well as aggravated disorderly conduct.

Both Bowen and Mickles are set to appear in Washington County Court on Wednesday