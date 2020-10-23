U.S. Attorney Nolan Appoints Election Officers for the District of Vermont

Assistant United States Attorneys (AUSA) Michael Drescher and Barbara Masterson have been appointed to serve as the District Election Officers (DEO) for the District of Vermont by U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan. They are responsible for overseeing the District’s handling of complaints of election fraud and voting rights concerns.

She stated that her office has already been working closely with the Vermont Secretary of State, Vermont’s Attorney General, the Vermont State Police and other state and local partners to ensure a quick response if the event of a election interference occurs.

The Department of Justice’s Election Day Program furthers the goals of avoiding voter fraud and voter discrimination. It also looks to ensure public’s confidence in the election process by providing local points of contact for the public to report possible election fraud or voting rights violations while the polls are open throughout election day.

Federal law protects against crimes including: intimidating or bribing voters, buying and

selling votes, impersonating voters, altering vote tallies, stuffing ballot boxes, and marking

ballots for voters against their wishes or without their input.

United States Attorney Nolan said, “Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination and to have that vote counted without it being stolen because of fraud or intimidation. The Department of Justice will act appropriately to protect the integrity of the election process.”

In order to respond to complaints of election fraud or voting rights concerns during the voting period on November 3, 2020, and to ensure that such complaints are directed to the appropriate people. United States Attorney Nolan stated that AUSAs/DEOs Drescher and Masterson will be on duty in this District while the polls are open.

They can be reached by the public at the following telephone number: (802) 651-8249.

Complaints about any possible violations of the voting rights laws can be made to the Civil Rights Division in Washington, DC by phone at 800-253-3931 or by complaint form here.

“Ensuring free and fair elections depends in large part on the cooperation of the American electorate. It is imperative that those who have specific information about discrimination, intimidation, or election fraud make that information available to my Office, the FBI, or the Civil Rights Division,” added United States Attorney Nolan.