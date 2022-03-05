The national average price of regular gasoline has reached $4 per gallon for the first time since the Great Recession in 2008, according to GasBuddy.

Patrick DeHaan, a petroleum analyst for the fuel-pricing app, tweeted Saturday night:

To make it implicitly clear, this is the cost of bipartisan sanctions on Russia for their war on Ukraine. It was unlikely to have happened without Russian action.

DeHaan added that he now predicts the all-time record high for the U.S. of $4.10 per gallon — set in July 2008 — will be broken on Sunday. He wrote that even if the Sunday prediction doesn’t come to pass, Americans should get ready to pay more to fill up than ever before. DeHaan cited the war in Ukraine and the approach of the summer travel season, in which gas prices typically go up.

On Friday, a University of Vermont economics professor said that when the average price of a barrel of crude oil increases by $10, prices at the pump typically rise by 25 cents per gallon.