U.S. Marshals are still searching for Leroy Headley

The U.S. Marshals Service in Vermont has issued a warrant for Leroy Headley, who is wanted for a South Burlington murder and sexual assault to a minor.

He is originally from Jamaica and is wanted for the murder of his longtime partner and mother of this two children, Anette Lumumba.

On May 3rd, Lumumba was found dead in their shared place in South Burlington. Headley left the state and has been on the run ever since.

Officials say that Headley is most likely living under a different name and may have befriended people under that alias. They also mentioned that he may have shaved his head.

Police are warning the community that he is still considered to be armed and dangerous.

The U.S Marshal service is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for anyone with information leading up to Headley’s Arrest.

For additional information you can contact the U.S. Marshal Service at (202) 307-9100. Any helpful tips can be called into the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-wanted-2 (1-877-926-8332).