U.S. Route 2 now open as crews begin removing tanker that crashed into river

US Route 2 in Marshfield is back open, but there is still clean-up work to do after a tractor-trailer crashed into a guard rail, sending its propane tank into the Winooski River. ​

The tank, which was carrying over 12,000 gallons of propane, separated and crashed around 7:15 a.m. Monday. While there is considerable damage to the tank and guard rail, the driver got out safely with no injuries.

The tank was punctured but Marshfield Fire Chief Will Schwarz confirmed very little leaked into the river. “Minimal, tiny…a pint, maybe, out of 12,500 gallons,” said Schwarz.

Vermont State Trooper Isaac Merriam explains speed and defective equipment are two possible causes of the accident. ​But Schwarz says the area’s sharp turn has caused few accidents in the past. ​He said the driver was lucky. ​

“He came around this corner and you can see where he hooked the guard rail, trailer went over the bank, released from the tractor, fortunately…otherwise he would have been down there with the trailer,” said Schwarz.

The tractor was on its side in the middle of the road, but the driver was able to escape.

Several agencies were at the scene, including the Department of Motor Vehicles, Vermont Fish and Wildlife, and the State Hazmat Team. ​​Crews off-loaded propane from the trailer Monday and any remaining fuel was burned off to reduce any additional hazard.

The crash closed off at least 7 miles on Route 2. In order to lift the propane tank out of the river, they need to drain it completely. Crews will remain on the scene and urge the public to drive slower through the area.​

Schwarz ​said it could have been worse.

“That’s a good day (when) nobody gets hurt,” said Schwarz.