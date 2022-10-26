On Wednesday the U.S. Treasury approved $90 million in Capital Projects funding that will go towards ensuring all Vermonters have access to affordable high-speed internet.

Senator Patrick Leahy and Representative Peter Welch joined a conference call to make the announcement with Jacob Leibenluft, the Chief Recovery Officer of the U.S Treasury, and Gene Sperling, the American Rescue Plan Coordinator.

The money, which comes from the American Rescue Plan Act, will be used to building broadband infrastructure and getting 13,818 Vermont households access to high-speed internet. That makes up about 22% of the households in the state that don’t currently have access to high-speed internet.

Senator Leahy said that 20% of the funds will be set aside for the purpose of getting every library in Vermont set up with high-speed internet.

Leibenluft said the internet providers that will eventually receive the funds through the state must provide a discount of up to $30 a month for eligible households. He also said that 20 major internet providers across the country have agreed to charge eligible households no more than $30 a month, which would practically make their service free after the discount is applied.

Welch said that another $100 million is on its way in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed by Biden last year.

Both Welch and Leahy pointed to the pandemic as a driving factor for the push to make broadband internet more accessible. Whether it was working from home, going to school, or attending a telehealth appointment, the internet made pandemic life convenient for those that had it, and nearly impossible for those that didn’t.

“It was an opportunity to make a commitment to having broadband and treating it as a necessity much like electricity,” said Welch.

Leahy said remote learning revealed just how important quality internet access is for Vermont communities.

“These small schools were getting back to school, and the only way they can do it remotely,” said Leahy, “they’ve got to go to a fast food place and sit shivering in the parking lot to get a signal to teach their children. In this, the most advanced country in the world, that should never happen.”