Ugly Mask Contest looking to spread cheer in South Burlington

Put away the ugly sweaters, and put on your ugly mask.

For three years, the Rotary Club of South Burlington has held an annual ugly sweater fun run and walk with more than 200 people participating. Now, with the coronavirus pandemic showing no signs of letting up, the club has made changes.

Instead of ugly sweaters, ugly masks get the spotlight.

Member of the “ugly mask” committee Jay Pasakow says: “We just thought that masks are such a integral part of who we are now and that the two work together. The masks are important to having fun too. Our smiles are hidden behind masks. But when we say ugly we should qualify and say creative.”

The contest is being held online and is open to all ages. One winner will be named in each of three age groups: elementary school age; middle and high school; and adults.

Click here to submit a photo of you and your ugly mask

Each winner will receive a $100 Amazon gift card. You must submit photos of your “ugly” or not so ugly masks to qualify. Members of the Rotary Club of South Burlington will judge the pictures and select who they think should continue in the next round.

You can enter your creative or ugly mask into the competition from Thursday through Saturday. Nov. 28. Voting will open up to the public on Dec. 2 and continue through Dec. 8.

The main goal of the event is to keep smiling, even if its under a mask.