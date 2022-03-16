A family from Kharkiv, Ukraine, with relatives in Vermont have fled to Israel and are now sharing their story of survival. Chani Segal gave birth to her 12th child a week before Russia invaded Ukraine. “Life was absolutely regular and Thursday morning, I was up at 4:30 feeding my baby and I was about to put her back to sleep and all the sudden, I heard bombing.”

Chani says the damage is the most heartbreaking and that the place she calls home is now unrecognizable. She says the strict curfews made travel difficult. “If you’re outside, you’re just getting shot because you’re an enemy. You can’t be outside from 4 pm to 6 o’clock in the morning.” The family lived on the northeastern border of Ukraine but had to travel to the other side of the country to evacuate to Israel. A journey that can be made in 3 hours by plane ended up taking the family three days.

Chani’s uncle, Rabbi Yitzchok Raskin has led Vermont’s Chabad Organization since 1984. “When word came, and it was already after Shabbat here, that they already cross the border, that was an unbelievable relief.” Rabbi Raskin says some religious families like Chani’s escaped during Shabbat. During the sabbath, under Jewish law, you can’t drive, spend money, or use electricity, but Chani’s circumstances allowed those rules to be broken. “The law demands from you that you should break the sabbath to save lives.”

Rabbi Raskin says his relative’s journey out of Ukraine is related to the story of “Purim”, a festive Jewish holiday that begins on Wednesday, and it’s a story that is fitting as it’s also one of survival.