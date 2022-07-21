Northfield, VT — As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, one Ukrainian student who traveled across the globe to study at Norwich University last fall details how things have been for him stateside.

“I wanted to study in the US,” said Rodion Pedyuk. “Now I’m happy to be here in the American college system,” Pedyuk says he was just beginning to adjust to life in the U.S., but on the night of February 24, he received a text message that changed his life.

“Looking at the news and seeing our world burn and see streets that you walk less than a year ago are bombed and destroyed, I cannot express the mix of emotions I felt the night but when I woke up I was like I hope it was a nightmare,“ said Pedyuk.

Like many other Ukrainian students studying abroad, Pedyuk has had to live in constant fear over the safety of his family and friends. Norwich University officials say they are trying to help their Ukrainian students by providing year-round housing and food, and counselors to speak with. Some staff members have even taken them out to buy groceries.

“It means everything,” said Pedyuk. “Going to a grocery store with the students and hearing their students, it’s very emotional. Seeing a smile and comfort, there’s a real human factor that’s so important and I hope we never forget that as people.”

Pedyuk says the thoughts of his family and friends being in harm’s way have been on his mind daily. “Want them to be safe and alive so I can see them.”

Pedyuk will be getting his wish soon as his mother and little brother were able to get to Maryland through a United for Ukraine program. “I can’t wait, I’m gonna give very big hugs.”

He says those in Ukraine inspire him to endure and wants those in Ukraine to continue to fight.