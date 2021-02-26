Unexpected doses moves up 65 and over vaccinations in Vermont

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Vermonters aged 65 and older can now make appointments to get their COVID-19 vaccinations at Walgreens pharmacies, the Vermont Department of Health said Thursday.

Walgreens received an unexpected 4,300 first doses of the vaccine for Vermonters through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, the state said.

Vermonters aged 65 and over could begin signing up to be vaccinated on Thursday. People can sign up online or call Walgreens.

The Health Department announced earlier this week that Vermonters aged 65 and over will be able to begin making vaccination appointments on March 1.

The Walgreens appointments come in addition to the appointments that newly eligible Vermonters can begin to make on Monday.

LATEST NUMBERS

On Thursday, the Vermont Department of Health reported 66 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19, bringing the statewide total since the pandemic began to almost 14,850.

There were 28 people hospitalized with COVID-19, including 11 in intensive care.

Two more deaths were reported, bringing the statewide total since the pandemic began to 203.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Vermont did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 113.29 new cases per day on Feb. 10 to 110.29 new cases per day on Feb. 24.

The latest average positivity rate in Vermont is 1.72%. State health departments are calculating positivity rate differently across the country, but for Vermont, the AP calculates the rate by dividing new cases by test specimens using data from The COVID Tracking Project.

The seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Vermont has risen over the past two weeks from 1.66% on Feb. 10 to 1.72% on Feb. 24.