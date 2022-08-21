The Brattleboro Police are waiting for an autopsy to help them identify a man shot and killed at an apartment complex, according to the Brattleboro Reformer.

Officers found the man dead at Great River Terrace on Putney Road shortly after 9:00 p.m. Friday. He didn’t have any identification on him, and police tell the newspaper that he appears to have been an intruder.

Investigators aren’t releasing the name of the person of interest they have in mind. They also found a gun at the scene, but it wasn’t clear if it was the gun used in the shooting.