The United Ways of Vermont announced that Elizabeth Gilman will be taking over the role of Executive Director with the organization. Gilman has been with United Ways for seven years, and has over 30 years of experience in Human Services.

The organization works to promote the health and well-being of Vermonters in need. They also partner with the Seven Local United Ways, who work more closely with individual communities. United Ways offers programs like “Vermont 211,” and “Help me Grow Vermont.”

Gilman said, “I’m really excited to build new partnerships, to strengthen the ones we have, and to look for new, innovative ways to help Vermonters and to really fulfill our mission.”

She also stated that the most rewarding aspect of working with United Ways “was realizing that you never know the impact that you have on another person’s life.”

The last two years have been difficult for many Vermonters, but Gilman believes the organization made a positive impact on the community and helped them find the services they needed. Gilman has plans for the future of United Ways and sees many areas where improvements can be made.