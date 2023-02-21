Burlington, VT – The University of Vermont Health Network has announced that its contract with UnitedHealthcare will expire April 1. UVM Health Network and UnitedHealthcare were not able to renegotiate their contract. UVM Health Network says it proposed a plan to allow United patients to continue coverage through 2023, but says United denied the plan.

According to UVM Health Network, there are more than 2,600 commercial members in Vermont and northern New York. With certain exceptions, they will be out of network after April 1. Because of state requirements, some coverage of New York patients might be extended to June 1.

UVM Health Network says many patients currently undergoing a course of treatment, such as cancer treatment or pregnancy care, will likely be entitled to continued coverage at the in-network level for a transition period. It says patients should contact UnitedHealthcare for specifics.

There was a similar contract dispute involving UnitedHealthcare & UVM Health Network in 2022. It was resolved two days before last year’s contract was set to expire.

We have reached out to UnitedHealthcare for a comment and are awaiting a response.