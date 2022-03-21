South Burlington, VT — Taconic Capital Advisors and Eastern Real Estate have partnered together to acquire the University Mall on Dorset Street. The University Mall, one of the largest shopping destinations in Vermont, is home to Target, JCPenney, Hannaford, and numerous other local and national stores and restaurants.

“We are excited to be part of the University Mall’s future with partners who care about making this

place a positive and enduring part of the South Burlington community,” said Alex Fleming, director,

Taconic Capital Advisors. “The property has been a gathering place for decades and our commitment is

to build on its success as a vital retail and economic asset for Vermont.”

Andrew Hayes, Eastern Real Estate director, will oversee the planning, leasing strategy, and overall positioning of the mall. KeyPoint Partners, led by Heather Trombley, will maintain its role as a property manager. The new owners will explore ways to revitalize the mall.

“Eastern has extensive experience across the country, but what sets us apart is our deep commitment to

place-making and that means ensuring each space is unique to its setting and community,” said Andrew

Hayes, of Eastern Real Estate. “We are thrilled to be part of the fabric of the South Burlington community

and contribute to its vibrancy.

Jessie Baker, South Burlington City Manager, welcomed Taconic and Eastern to the community. “I have

had the opportunity to get to know this team as they considered the University Mall acquisition and I

believe they will be a strong partner and positive addition to South Burlington,” she said. “I appreciate

their corporate culture of asking, ‘What are your goals, and how can we help you achieve them.’ I look

forward to our work together to further the vision of South Burlington.”