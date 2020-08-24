University of Vermont set to welcome students into dorms

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — University of Vermont students will begin returning to their residence halls this week.

Normally students arrive on campus during the weekends, but this year beginning Tuesday it will occur over several days. Students must receive a negative test for COVID-19 before the arrive on campus. They will be tested when they arrive and weekly until mid-September.

UVM, like many colleges and universities across the state and country, is working to bring students back to campus safely. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog