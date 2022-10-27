The University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine is expanding. The brand new Firestone Medical Research Building was unveiled Thursday. The $45 million building will house multidisciplinary research teams focusing on heart, brain and lung health. The next generation of biomedical students will also be trained at Firestone.

At the ribbon cutting ceremony, Larner College of Medicine Dean Richard Page said, “two years and twenty-nine days ago, the lot behind us was a parking lot.” On October 21st, 2022, the building’s certificate of occupancy was issued.

Officially named the Dr. Frederick and Mrs. Bobbie Firestone Medical Research Building, the facility is dedicated to lead donor and Larner College alum Steve Firestone, M.D. ’69. Dean Page noted the pandemic didn’t affect the construction timeline. “This project was too important to delay,” he said. “On September 29th, 2020, the construction trailers moved in, the fences went up, we lost 80 parking spots, and the Firestone building was underway.”

The building houses 150 laboratories, lab support, office spaces, and conference rooms. UVM President Suresh Garimella said about the building, “it’s providing the necessary space for all that cross-disciplinary research, to which we know is so important to advancing the lives and livelihoods of people in Vermont.”

Vermonters filled over 90% of the construction jobs, and the building was outfitted with state of the art technology. Professor of Neurological Sciences Dr. Marilyn Cipolla spoke about the importance of students. “They’re actually going to be our future, because they’re the ones who are going to be learning the new technology and the new ways of doing things that will further their career.”

The building’s fundraising goal is $20 million. So far, they’ve raised $11.5 million, and hope to raise the rest of the funds.