A potentially deadly respiratory illness has been discovered in dogs in Vermont, New Hampshire and a dozen other U.S. states, according to USA Today.

The illness does not respond to antibiotics; its symptoms include coughing, sneezing and nasal or eye discharge. Veterinarians are encouraging basic preventative steps, such as limiting contact with other dogs and making sure the pets are up to date on vaccinations.

The exact cause is unknown. However, the New Hampshire Veterinary Diagnostic Lab at UNH has been studying the illness for more than a year. A pathologist at the lab in Durham believes the disease likely spreads through close contact and breathing the same air as an infected animal.