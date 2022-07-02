Vermont State Police are asking for help finding the person seen in the accompanying picture following a large fight at Crystal Lake Beach in Barton.

It took place just before 2:30 Friday afternoon; troopers said as many as 18 people participated in it. Two adults and an unspecified number of juveniles are all charged with assault and disorderly conduct.

Authorities believe the person seen here was also involved, but they don’t know who it is or where the suspect can be found. They’re asking you to call the VSP Derby barracks at (802) 334-8881 with any leads.