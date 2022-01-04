Franklin County, NY — Franklin County Public Health has announced the following dates and locations for vaccination clinics for January:

Thursday, January 6. St. Andre’s Outreach Center, 12 Homestead Park, Malone. 4:00 – 7:00pm This is a second dose clinic only for 5-11 year-olds who had first doses at the clinic on December 16

Thursday, January 13. St. Andre’s Outreach Center, 12 Homestead Park, Malone. 3:00 – 6:00pm For ages 12 and up, Pfizer first doses and Pfizer booster doses. Those who register for the first dose clinic will automatically be registered for the second dose clinic on February 3 from 3:00 – 6:00 pm. Drop-ins welcome, limited depended on amount of vaccines.

Thursday, January 20. St. Andre’s Outreach Center, 12 Homestead Park, Malone. 3:00 – 6:00pm For ages 18 and up, Moderna first dose and Moderna booster. Those who register for the first dose clinic will automatically be registered for the second dose clinic on February 17 from 3:00 – 6:00 pm. Drop-ins welcome, limited depended on amount of vaccines.

Wednesday, January 26. Saranac Lake Free Library, 109 Main Street, Saranac Lake. 11:00 am – 3:00 pm For ages 16 and up, Pfizer boosters For ages 18 and up, Moderna boosters Drop-ins welcome, limited depended on amount of vaccines.



For more information and to find registration links to the clinics, click here