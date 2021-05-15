UPDATE: 15-year-old driver dies from injuries suffered in Townshend crash

The 15-year-old driver from Townshend who was in critical condition following a Thursday night pickup truck crash has died.

Vermont State Police wrote that the teen died at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center sometime Saturday morning. When troopers arrived at the crash scene on East Hill Road in Townshend Thursday evening, the teen was unresponsive and was trapped inside the truck.

A 17-year-old passenger was treated for minor injuries and released. The 17-year-old was wearing a seat belt; authorities don’t know if the 15-year-old was buckled up or not. Investigators are still looking into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Because both teens are underage, Vermont State Police will not disclose their names. A gag order that Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling issued last fall bars them from doing so. Under the order, state police are directed to withhold the names of teenagers involved in deadly crashes and certain other types of incidents.