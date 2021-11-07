UPDATE: Body of missing Sharon, VT school bus driver found in Charlestown, NH

The remains found in the Connecticut River this weekend in Sullivan County, New Hampshire are those of the Vermont school bus driver who went missing last week, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Randy Koloski, 68, of Sharon has been identified as the man whose body was found by two hunters in Charlestown at about 10:00 a.m. Saturday. There will be an autopsy on Monday, but troopers don’t suspect foul play.

They also don’t believe Koloski died in Charlestown. Police say the current likely carried him downriver, though it’s not clear how he ended up in the Connecticut River to begin with.

Koloski was reported missing on Monday after he didn’t show up for work at Student Transportation in White River Junction. On Saturday, October 30, a bus company surveillance camera showed him cleaning out the bus that he’d been driving on a run that day. Koloski’s car was found at the bus company with his keys, his phone and his checkbook inside. A neighbor told Local 22 & Local 44 News this week that they saw Koloski outside his home on Sunday afternoon, Halloween, talking with a middle-aged man whom they didn’t recognize.

Authorities in both of the Twin States are trying to determine exactly what happened to Koloski. If you have any information, call either the New Hampshire State Police at (603) 419-0130 or the Hartford, Vermont Police at (802) 295-9425.