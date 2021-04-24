UPDATE: Missing Bristol man found dead

Photo courtesy Vermont State Police

A Bristol man who’d been missing for more than a week has been found dead. Vermont State Police say he was Walter Rusch, 63.

Troopers wrote that family members found his body at about 10:00 a.m. Saturday in a wooded area near his home. It wasn’t immediately clear how long he had been there, but the last confirmed sighting of him was at home late at night on Thursday, April 15. He was reported missing the next day.

Rusch’s body is at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington for an autopsy. Detectives are looking into his death, but so far, VSP does not believe the circumstances to be suspicious.

