The Vermont Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has ruled Saturday’s deadly shooting in Danville a homicide.

According to Vermont State Police, an autopsy has found that Wayne Payton, 50, of Danville died from a gunshot to the head. Tellurian Surles, 23, also of Danville, remains in stable condition at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

Investigators previously said that Payton and Surles lived in the same household. They also said the two men shot each other on North Danville Road Saturday afternoon during an argument.