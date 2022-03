The Burlington Police believe the person seen here is the suspect in the shooting at the Church Street Marketplace parking garage.

Investigators don’t know his name. They accuse him of shooting two men inside the garage just before 2:00 a.m. Saturday.

Photo courtesy Burlington Police

One of the two is hospitalized in stable condition. The other was treated and released. A third man also suffered a minor shrapnel wound and declined medical treatment.

If you know who this person is, call the Burlington Police at (802) 658-2700.