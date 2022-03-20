A woman from Essex will appear in court Monday morning in connection with an attempted drive-by shooting.

The Essex Police say Johara Arbow, 22, drove to their station shortly before 1:00 a.m. Sunday and confessed to firing the gunshots. She’s charged with assault with a deadly weapon. No one was hurt in the incident near the intersection of River Road and Sand Hill Road shortly after 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Arbow and the intended victim were reportedly involved in a dispute that had stretched on for several months. Police say the information Arbow gave them when she confessed wasn’t enough to help them locate the gun. However, a civilian found a shell casing Sunday morning and reported it to officers, who say they found the gun in a parking lot nearby.