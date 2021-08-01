UPDATE: Suspect in assault in Burlington’s Battery Park now in custody

The Burlington police say they’ve found the suspect in Saturday morning’s assault in Battery Park.

Matthew Kaigle, 33, will be arraigned Monday morning. He’s being held at Northwest State Correctional in St. Albans Town on $2,500 bail. Kaigle was wanted for aggravated assault with a hate crime stipulation attached.

In a Saturday email, investigators wrote that he’d been seen attacking another man not long after 9:30 a.m. The alleged victim also accused Kaigle of making racially-charged statements to him beforehand.

Officers took Kaigle into custody in the parking lot at BPD headquarters. That’s the same place where he’s believed to have parked his truck during the alleged attack.