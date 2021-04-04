UPDATE: Suspect in deadly Rutland shooting will be in court Monday

A teenager will be in court on Monday in connection with the deadly shooting of another teenager in Rutland. Kahliq Richardson, 18, is suspected of manslaughter for allegedly causing the suspicious death reported on Saturday.

The Rutland City Police wrote in a Sunday email that Richardson has turned himself in. However, he isn’t in jail. A judge has released him from custody on conditions until his Monday court date.

Richardson is accused of shooting Jonah Pandiani, 19, in a room at the Quality Inn on South Main Street just after 6:30 Saturday morning. Pandiani died before help arrived. His body is at the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy.