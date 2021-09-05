UPDATE: Two West Chazy residents killed in Friday crash in Beekmantown

Authorities have released the names of the two people killed in a crash in Beekmantown on Friday.

New York State Police say they were Darcy Johnson, 60; and Robert Johnson, 59. Both lived in West Chazy.

Three vehicles — a car, a pickup truck and a semi — were involved in the crash shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Military Turnpike. Darcy Johnson was driving the car, and Robert Johnson was a passenger in it. They both died at the scene. No one else was injured.

No information about what led up to the crash was available Sunday night. Troopers were still looking into it.