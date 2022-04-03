There was no official word Sunday night from Vermont State Police about the name of the snowmobile racer who died in a crash at Suicide Six in Pomfret. However, the racing group that organized Saturday’s event has released his name.

According to a Facebook post by Rock The Hills VT, he was Jim Darrow, 56, of Glens Falls, New York. He left the course at about 2:30 Saturday afternoon, hit a tree and died at the scene.

The race director added that Darrow was returning down the hill at the time of the crash after completing a winning run. Racing continued at the ski area on Sunday.