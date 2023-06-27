White River Junction, VT– Accessing the internet just got a little easier. The Upper Valley has finally completed a milestone project over a decade in the making.

16 years after 23 Vermont towns voted to bring broadband internet access to homes and businesses, the network is now complete with the activation of the fiber optic network in White River Junction.

Board and community members who have long supported the project joined to celebrate the activation of the East Central Vermont Community Fiber Network. Efforts started back in 2006, and individual towns joined in 2008.

But mainstream providers didn’t want to invest in rural Vermont. ECFiber Chair F.X. Flinn says they didn’t find commercial interest back then. The group created a ‘Communication Union District,’ and moved forward with the project themselves.

“By banding together on a community basis and using a form of self-government, the Communication Union District, to manage it, we were able to raise the money to do it. We can operate the business, we can pay the employees well, we can pay off the money we’ve been borrowing,” says Flinn.

Network hubs were installed in each of the 23 towns, giving the Upper Valley much needed internet connection.

Senator Peter Welch says not much can be done without internet these days; “you can’t work, your kids can’t get education, you can’t get appointments through telehealth, it’s just as essential electricity-wise.”

Christine Hallquist, the Executive Director of the Vermont Community Broadband Board, emphasizes Welch’s point. “Today, if you’re not connected to the internet, you’re on the wrong side of the economic and digital divide, everything is done on the network today,” she says.

She notes an uptick in remote workers since the pandemic, saying the need for internet in rural areas has only become greater. Flinn says many in the region were still using dial-up internet until just a few years ago.

“We will be in the modern economy,” Welch says. “It means that every parent can have confidence that their child can access to this tool that is essential, it means that every small business is going to be able to market their Vermont-made product,” he adds.

“We are doing something nobody else has done. We’re fifth in the nation right now in terms of connectivity. When we’re done, we’ll be number one,” says Hallquist.

The milestone completion now serves over 8,000 homes and businesses on 1,500 miles of fiber optic network.