Upstate New York representatives participate in second COVID-19 town hall

Members of Congress from Upstate New York spoke on ongoing relief efforts and issues impacting their regions during a COVID-19 Congressional Town Hall.

Broadcasted on Nexstar stations across the region, it was the second town hall exploring coronavirus challenges and solutions.

It comes several days after the House of Representatives passed the HEROES Act, $3 trillion coronavirus relief package. It passed with a 208-199 vote. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R) voted against the legislation.

“There were partisan provisions such as allowing federal taxpayer dollars to be sent to illegal immigrants in the form of stimulus payments, as well as a federal takeover of required vote by mail across the country, when I think states should run our elections,” Rep. Stefanik said.

The HEROES Act would include another round of $1,200 stimulus checks and roughly $1 trillion in financial aid to local governments. The bill also includes a mandate for all states to send each voter a mail-in ballot and introduce online and same-day voter registration.

Republicans have been critical of the legislation, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R) going so far as to say it has “no chance of becoming law.”

All Upstate New York representatives voted in favor of the CARES Act, but this time around, Rep. Stefanik, Rep. Tom Reed (R), and Rep. John Katko (R) feel there hasn’t been enough bipartisan negotiations.

“Time is of the essence,” Rep. Stefanik said. “I also want to make sure that any federal aid, we put up guardrails so the federal dollars flow as much as possible to the local levels. I’m talking the county, town and municipality levels.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said the HEROES Act would save the state from a $61 billion defecit over the next few years.

Stefanik has instead voiced support for a $500 billion relief package introduced by Sen. Bill Cassidy (R) and Sen. Bob Menendez (D). It would allocate money based on population, infections and revenue losses.

“It would be good for New York, it’s good for blue states and red states and it builds a coalition,” Rep. Stefanik said. “We’re hoping to continue to add cosponsors to that, I think this is more likely where we will land when we have a bill signed in to law.”