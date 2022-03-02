Vermont leaders have announced that the USDA will be allotting $80 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to support innovation in the dairy industry. The four Dairy Business Innovation Centers including the Northeast Center, located at the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Farms and Markets, will be able to draw on the funds to access up to $20 million.

Senator Leahy said: “This additional funding for the Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center couldn’t arrive a better time, as organic farmers across the region, including here in Vermont, face the loss of a key market later this year. Farmers, processors, haulers and others in the dairy industry have good ideas about how to address the challenges the industry is facing in New England and the Northeast. This funding will make it possible to put some of those ideas into practice.

“Recently, I visited Lu Lu, an ice cream shop in Vergennes, which has received two NE-DBIC grants to improve its marketing and create new products using goat milk. This is exactly the kind of innovation we need in dairy businesses of all sizes across the region in order to make sure consumers throughout New England have access to healthy milk and milk products from Vermont.”

“This new funding for the Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center is timely and critical to help strengthen the dairy industry here in Vermont and across the Northeast,” said Rep. Welch. “These last two years have been challenging for all of us, but especially for Vermont’s dairy farmers. Organic farms are getting left behind by a major buyer and all producers continue to face significant economic challenges. There’s more work to be done to support dairy in Vermont, but this additional funding will help develop innovative strategies, expand markets, and build a resilient future for our region’s dairy industry.”

Vermont Secretary of Agriculture Anson Tebbetts said: “This investment is great news for Vermont’s dairy farmers and our rural economy. Our dairy farmers are facing incredible financial pressures but are resilient and these resources will help them navigate the future. We look forward to working with farmers and all the dairy partners as this plan is developed.”

The funding will allow the industry to make innovative changes in the areas of production, product development and marketing.