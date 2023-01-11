Staffing remains a big problem for the postal service, and one local postal employee is working to rebuild the post office team throughout Vermont and New Hampshire. The United States Postal Service is hiring; in fact, it posts up to 100 new jobs a day on its website.

Hiring Liaison Ashley Hamilton found that its open positions are not posted on state websites, given to those experiencing unemployment. The USPS only posts jobs to its own website, which Hamilton says can mislead people.

The USPS is mainly looking for processing, office, and sales clerks, as well as carriers and handlers to get mail out to the public. Hamilton adds, January is usually a quiet time of the year for hiring.

“We’re definitely understaffed, so I do see the need out there, for pretty much every town,” Hamilton says.

“Everybody is short handed so we need to just staff up, I want to get our post offices staffed again. Most of the jobs we have are clerks and carriers that we’re hiring for,” she adds.

Hamilton is hosting job fairs in Vermont this month on the following dates:

Wednesday, January 18th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Shelburne Post Office.

Tuesday, January 24th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Essex Post Office.

Thursday, January 26th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Barre Post Office.