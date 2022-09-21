South Burlington, VT — Amid workforce shortages across the United States, the US Postal Service is struggling to find workers and several Vermont post offices remain understaffed.

To address the shortage in staffing, job fairs are being held at post offices across the state.

“We’re short on help at almost every position we offer,” said Shawn Blaine, Acting Postmaster Director, Burlington. “We need to get these jobs filled so we can fulfill our mission to deliver mail to the American public.”

“We need carriers, clerks, mail handlers at the processing plants and with peak season with Christmas we need to staff up,” said Ashley Hamilton, who has been working at for the USPS for nearly two decades.

“The benefits, the people, the passion for the job, I remember as a young girl running out to my mailbox all the time looking for that letter from grandma in Florida, and I just really love the post office.”

Much of the traditional mail has been replaced by online communication but Hamilton hopes that the power of sending and receiving handwritten notes never gets lost.

“If everybody would just send a card or a letter to someone every day, people would much rather see that than a text or email for a happy birthday.”

The job fair will continue in Stowe on Thursday from 8 am to 12 pm. They will be at the Waterbury Center from 1 pm to 5 pm.