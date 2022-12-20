As crews finally recover from the snowstorm this past weekend, many of them have to gear up again for the potential storm this weekend, which mean crews don’t have much time to prepare for the upcoming potential ice and wind.

Crews for Northline Utilities, an electrical utility contractor based in Ausable Forks, worked through the weekend to help restore power for those across the northeast.

“We spent the weekend supporting distribution restoration, getting power back on for customers actually across the northeast, we were supporting utility customers in upstate New York, across Vermont, and into Maine,” said Nathan Boutwell, Business Unit Manager for Northline Utilities.

Boutwell said Northline partners with other utility companies, like National Grid and New York State Electric and Gas (NYSEG) to bring more resources into the area to help restore people’s power faster.

Those partnerships extend to this weekend where heavy winds and ice may once again affect power, so Northline is trying to be proactive.

“We’re actively working with our utility partners across the northeast to get crews into the local areas, and to be pre-staged in the event that there are power outages so that we can quickly respond to help get power restored.”

Boutwell said bringing in crews and resources from areas that aren’t impacted by the storm is important for getting power restored and so crews can get the rest they need.

“Typically, what most crews do is they will work between a 12 and an 18-hour day and then have a minimum 8 hour rest time before they start their next shift,” Boutwell he said. Utilities will stagger the crews so that you have people working days and people working nights, so restoration is always ongoing.”

Boutwell said it’s important for people to stay patient if their power is out, as there are certain safety precautions crews have to go through while trying to restore power; and for questions about their power, people should reach out to their local utility provider, not the crews working on the restoration efforts.