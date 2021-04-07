UVM alumna vaccinates population in Alaska

A former UVM student is working on the frontlines in Alaska.

There, she is vaccinating the population, sometimes traveling by seaplane to reach those in far away places.

“Right now, the focus of our work…you know, we’ve had to put down our prevention and health care promotion tools and really work with communities to devise a plan to get vaccines out in an efficient and quickest way possible,” said Claire Geldof, registered nurse for the state of Alaska.

Claire works in public health through the state, responding to communities that don’t otherwise have a health center.

When she was growing up, the Juneau native went on a road trip with her father and older sister and visited the Green Mountain State. At just 10 years old, she knew she wanted to attend the University of Vermont.

“I didn’t travel out or do any college trips, it was in my heart that I wanted to be in Vermont,” said Claire.

Fast forward ten years and Claire is working as an itinerate nurse in Alaska. Meaning, rarely does she stay in one place for a long period of time.

“I have a beautiful commute to work,” said Claire.

When Covid hit, her responsibilities slightly changed. Now, she’ll will regularly fly to remote locations to administer the vaccine.

“That looks like talking with the pilots and the team here to coordinate the safest route. If it’s not safe to fly that day then we head back to the clinic and just kind of reset,” said Claire.

Already, she has been on eight of these trips and hosted a drive-thru clinic pod in Cordova, Alaska Wednesday.

“My work today, we will be vaccinating residents for their second round of Moderna,” said Claire.

Claire says, her life today is due to a trip she took her senior year in 2011 with her former professor.







“What we were doing was looking for opportunities for students to go abroad because what we wanted for them to do was to see more than their own backyard,” said Dr. Hendricka “Rycki” Maltby.

Maltby dedicated twenty years of teaching to the University of Vermont, creating study abroad programs in Bangladesh, Belize, and the Netherlands. Like many students, Claire learned how nursing and public health are taught in a country other than their own.

Maltby says, these trips weren’t designed to help underdeveloped communities.

She told her students: “What you’re going to do is you’re going there to learn from them. And that’s what we discovered, too, is that not only do they learn about the culture that they’ve gone to, but they also learn about themselves as Americans,” said Maltby.

She says it was this trip to Bangladesh that set her on her career path.

“Working outside of hospitals really interested me…doing those rotations kind of helped understand that there’s opportunity out there to do others things outside of a hospital,” said Claire.

After the pandemic, the Juneau, Alaska native will return to her work providing prevention and health promotion to underserved communities.

“I would not be doing what I’m doing today without the University of Vermont,” said Claire.

