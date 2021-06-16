UVM to once again offer childcare to preschool kids of faculty, staff

The University of Vermont is partnering with the nonprofit Trinity Children’s Center to offer childcare for as many as 50 preschool children of UVM employees.

School leaders say 27 slots will be available this summer, with the remaining 23 to open over the next 2 academic years. UVM Provost Patricia Pelock said the program will serve children ages 3-5.

“50 slots is still definitely not going to meet the need, and we recognize that,” said . “We know there’s a big need for even the younger children.”

The university closed its Campus Children’s School, a childcare resource at the college for more than 80 years, last May. The children’s school provided care for about 60 children, but Perlock said the location was not ideal and costs were unsustainable.

“We just did not have the capacity to serve everyone,” she said. “It was highly expensive to the tune of losing half a million dollars a year on it.”

The child-care problem extends well beyond the UVM community. The state senate unanimously approved $12.7 million last month to ensure Vermonters have access to affordable, high-quality child care.