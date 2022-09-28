Burlington, VT — The University of Vermont Autism Collaborative received $350,000 in funding for rural autism outreach through the Eugene Washington PCORI Engagement Awards Program.

The Autism Collaborative is a group of researchers, parents, and persons on the autism spectrum, and clinicians, all working together to guide research on autism and address the gaps of accessing healthcare in rural communities.

“As a person on the autism spectrum, it’s pretty complex,” said Liliane Savard, co-Chair of the Autism Collaborative. “Not only one person can have the knowledge to address it all, so working together, we can really do a better job. But most importantly is working with the families, working with the person on the autism spectrum themselves, then it kind of changes our lands of how we see those issues.”

The projects they are working on will “support outreach with the autism community”.

Savard says the awards are a wonderful opportunity to expand their research and outreach.

“We are very excited to be partnering with families, autistic youth and adults, and healthcare providers so they can help lead our research focus and guide our next steps for ensuring effective transition from pediatric to adult healthcare services,” Patricia Prelock, UVM Senior Vice President and Provost.