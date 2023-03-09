University of Vermont men’s and women’s basketball teams are playing in the America East Championship Game in the same year for the first time since the 2009-2010 season. One more win each and they’ll both head to the NCAA Tournament.

The men’s team will be hosting UMass Lowell Saturday morning and the woman’s team is hosting Albany Friday evening for a rematch of last year’s women’s title, a chance for revenge for the catamounts.

Catamount fans are excited to pack Patrick Gym and are embracing the chance to witness history.

Both the men’s and woman’s teams won their championship games and advanced to march madness during the 2009-2010 season.

Both teams are hoping for a similar performance during their championship run this week.