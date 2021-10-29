UVM board approves tuition freeze for fourth year

In efforts to reduce student loan debt and increase accessibility, the University of Vermont board approves tuition freeze for the fourth consecutive year. The board of trustees approved the plan Friday.

University President Suresh Garimella said this conveys the school’s commitment to students.

“Nothing is more important to me than the experience of our students and their success,” President Garimella said. “I think a very important part of their success is affordability and access.”

UVM has the largest incoming class ever for this fall.

“And they have come from more parts of the nation and around the world beyond New England,” President Garimella said.

This tuition freeze applies to both in and out-of-state undergrad and graduate students.

president garimella says this has saved students money.

“Out-of-state students are saving just under $9,000 dollars across this period,” President Garimella said. “And in state are saving $4,500 dollars.”

The graduate student comprehensive fee will be reduced by $250 dollars, and room and board charges will remain the same. But this freeze does put pressure on the administration the faculty.

“We are doing all that we can,” President Garimella said. “Of course there’s belt tightening involved. We are being very strategic about where we spend our resources.”

Board Chair Ron Lumbra said the tuition freeze provides families with certainty.

“One of the things that has become apparent to this board and institution, the cost of higher ed must be tamed,” Lumbra said. “It has grown over decades and is unfair to our families and students.”

Lumbra said he believes how the school handled the pandemic attracted more students to apply to the school.