UVM cancels on-campus classes due to coronavirus

BURLINGTON, Vt. – The University of Vermont will shift to online classes next Wednesday in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The university announced in-person classes on Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17 will be cancelled to give faculty more time to prepare for online classes.

“While these changes are significant, I want to emphasize the importance of keeping our university open, and continuing our support of critically important services and activities, such as our student support, administrative functions, and research endeavors,” UVM President Suresh Garimella said in a statement.

The university itself will remain open and employees will be expected to report to work. Graduate students and post-doctoral scholars will also be expected to continue their work.

It was also announced that social distancing measures, such as limiting indoor events to 25 people or fewer, will go into effect next Wednesday.

The university is providing regular updates on the situation on their website, and anyone with questions is asked to e-mail their information helpline at COVID19@uvm.edu. You can also call 802-658-HELP.