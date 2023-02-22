People in Vermont and Northern New York suffering from some types of cancers have a reason to celebrate this month, as they’ll soon be able to travel a much shorter distance for a certain treatment option.

Before the end of February, the University of Vermont Cancer Center will become the first ever place in Vermont to offer Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, a cancer treatment approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2017. Doctors describe the therapy as a high-tech, one-time treatment that genetically modifies a patient’s T-cells in their immune systems, essentially training the cells to find and attack cancer cells.

Doctors say the therapy has between a 50 to 80-percent success rate, and can currently cure blood-borne cancers such as lymphoma, as well as certain types of leukemia and myeloma.

“CAR T-cell therapy is cutting edge treatment that has generated amazing results for certain cancers and has promise in others,” said Dr. Richard Page, Dean of the UVM College of Medicine.

“Patients who otherwise would have died from their lymphoma or received multiple courses of toxic chemotherapy without a chance for remission instead got this CAR T-cell therapy, and went into remission within three months. It’s really life changing,” said Dr. Randall Holcombe, Director of the UVM Cancer Center.

Heading the UVM Cancer Center’s new CAR T Program will be Dr. James Gerson, a hematologist and medical oncologist who worked with the therapy’s creators at the University of Pennsylvania and was one of the first doctors to use the therapy in a clinical setting. He says some of the most common questions he gets about the therapy have to do with its side effects, which can include fevers, low blood pressure and even organ dysfunction.

While those side effects can happen, Dr. Gerson says they’re usually not life-threatening.

“If it’s mild, patients can usually be managed out of the hospital, but if it becomes severe, they’re admitted to the hospital,” Dr. Gerson said. “It’s pretty uncommon for it to be anything life-threatening, although it still is theoretically possible.”

For Vermonters and Northern New Yorkers who want the treatment, doctors say having it in Burlington now is a massive victory, as the previous closest location offering it was Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

“Being able to offer this therapy to them to allow them to stay close to home I think is really going to have a dramatic impact,” said Dr. Gerson.