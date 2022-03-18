Catamount Fans showed out at watch parties to rep their UVM Men’s Basketball team in the NCAA Tournament on Saint Patrick’s Day. One of these watch parties took place at the UVM Alumni Center. Mary Kate Rowan was a 1976 UVM alumni who attended this watch party. She couldn’t hold back her pride for her Catamounts.

“I had to go with the Catamount hats of course and being Saint Patrick’s day, what better way to wear our colors,” Rowan said. “[Our dog] Honey had to wear her Catamount scarf because we are so proud of UVM.”

Other Catamount fans in attendance included Rowan’s family dog.

“Honey has been a UVM fan since birth. She knows where her dog dishes and treats come from. She likes her green and gold treats.”

UVM is officially eliminated from March Madness after losing to Arkansas in a nail biter 75-71. A full recap of the game will be on our Friday evening shows.